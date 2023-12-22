Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record

At the time of this article’s publication, Jasmine had already sung for 35 hours.

Although her attempt seemingly began on a quiet note, she announced her plans to embark on this journey on TikTok in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her attempt comes a few days ahead of the sing-a-thon announced by the Ghanaian journalist, Afua Asantewaa weeks ago.

The Ghanaian is also planning on breaking the same 117-hour existing record. Afua Asantewaa also has plans to sing for 120 hours. At the moment, some social media users are debating on whether Asantewaa would extend her time beyond 120 hours.