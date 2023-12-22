The TikToker, Jasmine Sing began her attempt earlier this week and plans to continue for 120 hours. She is attempting to break the existing record of 117 hours set in 2012.
Afua faces competition as Nigerian TikToker is already singing for Guinness World Record
A Nigerian TikToker named Jasmine Sing has officially embarked on a quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, aiming for 120 hours. The current record, set in 2012, stands at 117 hours.
At the time of this article’s publication, Jasmine had already sung for 35 hours.
Although her attempt seemingly began on a quiet note, she announced her plans to embark on this journey on TikTok in October.
Her attempt comes a few days ahead of the sing-a-thon announced by the Ghanaian journalist, Afua Asantewaa weeks ago.
The Ghanaian is also planning on breaking the same 117-hour existing record. Afua Asantewaa also has plans to sing for 120 hours. At the moment, some social media users are debating on whether Asantewaa would extend her time beyond 120 hours.
She hopes to begin the ‘longest singing marathon by an individual' on December 24 and end on December 27 at an event in Accra.
