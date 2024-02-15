Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

According to Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is affectionately referred to by her fans, her husband has filled her life with unprecedented joy.

"I love you. Thank you for putting joy in my life," the socialite said as she caressed her husband and enjoyed the warmth of his hands in their new video.

The couple became official last year after exchanging vows in a private ceremony on Saturday, November 25.

Prior to the wedding, Agradaa had openly expressed her affection for Pastor Asiamah, indicating her desire to marry him if circumstances aligned.

Agradaa and her junior pastor have since been going out after she recently disclosed her divorce from her ex-husband Eric Oduro Koranteng.