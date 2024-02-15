ADVERTISEMENT
Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Dorcas Agambila

In the spirit of love, Ghanaian socialite Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, celebrated Valentine's Day in a grand manner with her husband.

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah
The couple released a new video enjoying each other's company as they wished netizens a Happy Valentine's Day. The video has gained significant traction online from netizens who adore the internet couple and their ways.

According to Evangelist Mama Pat, as she is affectionately referred to by her fans, her husband has filled her life with unprecedented joy.

"I love you. Thank you for putting joy in my life," the socialite said as she caressed her husband and enjoyed the warmth of his hands in their new video.

The couple became official last year after exchanging vows in a private ceremony on Saturday, November 25.

Prior to the wedding, Agradaa had openly expressed her affection for Pastor Asiamah, indicating her desire to marry him if circumstances aligned.

Agradaa and her junior pastor have since been going out after she recently disclosed her divorce from her ex-husband Eric Oduro Koranteng.

They have lived happily ever since, as reflected in the videos they shared online.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

