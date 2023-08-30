Agradaa also believed that, Nana Yeboah has been using her for clout and trend on YouTube because his career has failed.

The disagreement began some months back when Nana Agradaa made comments about Christian Atsu's death.

According to Nana Agradaa, if Atsu had known God, he wouldn’t have died and would have survived just like the other victims of the earthquake who didn’t lose their precious lives.

The viral video angered many Ghanaians who are in a state of mourning the late football star and philanthropist.

Nana Agradaa went on to say that it’s very usual for footballers to go for fetish, black magic and other sources of power to protect themselves. There if Atsu really had God, he would have saved him.

However, reacting to Agradaa’s unsympathetic comments, the movie actor Nana Yeboah has expressed his total disappointment at the Leader and founder of Heaven’s Way Chapel, Nana Agradaa.

He used some unprintable words to describe the Evangelist in an attempt to register his utmost disdain at her for spewing such nonsense.

Months later, Nana Yeboah has once again rained insults on Nana Agradaa after a video of her jogging half-naked went viral. He even started a YouTube channel to talk about her.