Agya Koo blames Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ for collapsing Ghana’s film industry

Pulse Ghana

Agya Koo’s career has spanned decades, during which he became one of the most influential figures in the Ghanaian film industry.

However, his reflections on the current state of the sector reveal the hurdles it has faced in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agya Koo blames Mahama

The actor, widely known for his roles in Kumawood films, expressed disappointment at how power outages in Ghana caused delays in film production, affecting the output and consistency needed to keep the industry flourishing.

ece-auto-gen

He noted that, while this issue played a major role, it was by no means the sole contributor to the industry’s downturn.

Amid his reflections on the industry’s struggles, Agya Koo also addressed rumours about his position within the film world, including claims that he had positioned himself as a “demigod” in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those accusations are baseless,” he asserted firmly. “Yes, I played a major part in the growth of Ghanaian cinema, but I didn’t treat myself like royalty. In the beginning, I didn’t even charge for my work. I just wanted to push the industry forward.”

Pulse Ghana

Agya Koo went on to explain that it wasn’t until later in his career, after establishing himself as a leading actor and producer, that he began requesting a modest fee for his work. “People need to understand that I wasn’t trying to create a sense of entitlement,” he said. “But as I became more well-known, I had to take my career seriously and ask for compensation for the work I was doing. That’s when the jealousy started to creep in.”