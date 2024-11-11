Agya Koo blames Mahama’s ‘dumsor’ for collapsing Ghana’s film industry

“I won’t shy away from the fact that the power issues during Mahama’s time had a huge impact on our industry,” Agya Koo stated during an interview on Lawson Radio. “Filmmakers depend on reliable electricity to create their work, and without it, production slows down. It contributed to the decline of our industry, and sadly, it wasn’t the only issue.”
Kumawood star Agya Koo has opened up about the factors that contributed to the decline of the country’s once-thriving film industry, highlighting how power outages during the presidency of John Dramani Mahama significantly impacted the sector.
Agya Koo’s career has spanned decades, during which he became one of the most influential figures in the Ghanaian film industry.
However, his reflections on the current state of the sector reveal the hurdles it has faced in recent years.
Agya Koo blames Mahama
The actor, widely known for his roles in Kumawood films, expressed disappointment at how power outages in Ghana caused delays in film production, affecting the output and consistency needed to keep the industry flourishing.
He noted that, while this issue played a major role, it was by no means the sole contributor to the industry’s downturn.
Amid his reflections on the industry’s struggles, Agya Koo also addressed rumours about his position within the film world, including claims that he had positioned himself as a “demigod” in the industry.
“Those accusations are baseless,” he asserted firmly. “Yes, I played a major part in the growth of Ghanaian cinema, but I didn’t treat myself like royalty. In the beginning, I didn’t even charge for my work. I just wanted to push the industry forward.”
Agya Koo went on to explain that it wasn’t until later in his career, after establishing himself as a leading actor and producer, that he began requesting a modest fee for his work. “People need to understand that I wasn’t trying to create a sense of entitlement,” he said. “But as I became more well-known, I had to take my career seriously and ask for compensation for the work I was doing. That’s when the jealousy started to creep in.”
This comment sheds light on the complex dynamics within the Ghanaian film industry, where early pioneers often find themselves at the centre of debate, with success leading to both praise and criticism.