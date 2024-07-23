Agya Koo angrily drops mic during funeral performance over 'Mahama' chants

Agya Koo Pulse Ghana

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC.

However, they have all come together to form a live band and have been allowed to perform at the funeral of an NPP member.

The actor says this exemplifies unity and tolerance for diverse views and choices.

Pulse Ghana

Pointing out one member of the band, Agya Koo said, "This lady used to be a teacher in the Central Region, but now she is an organiser in the NPP. The drummers you see here are also members of the NDC, but we are all doing one work and on the same team because we are all tolerant and are all Ghanaians."

In an attempt to understand the rationale behind the chant, the actor questioned if elections would be taking place on the day of the funeral.

"Why all the noise and chants? Would elections be held today? Are we voting today?" Agya Koo questioned.