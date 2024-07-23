ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Agya Koo angrily drops mic during funeral performance over 'Mahama' chants

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary Ghanaian actor and known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, abruptly ended his performance at a funeral when a funeral attendant allegedly shouted in support of former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Agya Koo angrily drops mic during funeral performance over 'Mahama' chants
Agya Koo angrily drops mic during funeral performance over 'Mahama' chants

Recommended articles

Agya Koo
Agya Koo Agya Koo Pulse Ghana

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC.

However, they have all come together to form a live band and have been allowed to perform at the funeral of an NPP member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor says this exemplifies unity and tolerance for diverse views and choices.

Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP
Agya Koo at the meeting with the IGP Pulse Ghana

Pointing out one member of the band, Agya Koo said, "This lady used to be a teacher in the Central Region, but now she is an organiser in the NPP. The drummers you see here are also members of the NDC, but we are all doing one work and on the same team because we are all tolerant and are all Ghanaians."

In an attempt to understand the rationale behind the chant, the actor questioned if elections would be taking place on the day of the funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Why all the noise and chants? Would elections be held today? Are we voting today?" Agya Koo questioned.

Agya Koo is a known supporter of the NPP and has been actively involved in campaigning for the party during both parliamentary and presidential elections.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Aba Anamoah

Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Majid Michel at Church

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV