I risked my life for NPP, but haven't benefited anything - Agya Koo cries

However, he now finds himself dealing with the challenges of a dusty and dilapidated road in his locality, which stands in stark contrast to the well-maintained roads in more affluent areas.

“When people are enjoying and you are not part of it’s sad. I also stay at Hill Top but go and look at where the prominent people are staying, there are lands that nothing has been built on yet their roads have asphalt.

“But some of us living in some areas, go and look at the nature of our roads and how dust is killing us, just go and look at it. For this government to come to power I was part. The places that I went to during the 2016 elections. At the height of COVID-19 in 2020, I and my boys were risking our lives to campaign for the party,” he said in an interview with Angel FM.

He called on NPP delegates to vote for Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, in the party's primaries, believing that Kennedy has a vision to address unemployment in the country.

“So if the party members know how to speak then they should vote for Kennedy Agyapong, I’m pleading with the delegates. When the money is offered to you by an aspirant, take it but if you want the future of Ghana to be bright or not it depends on the Nov 4 primaries.

"So I would plead with delegates to vote for Kennedy Agyapong for him to create employment opportunities for the people,” he added.