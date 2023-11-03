The road in my area is bad despite my sweat and campaign for NPP - Agya Koo

According to Agya Koo, he has sacrificed a lot for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 and 2020 general elections, however, the road in his area is in a very deplorable state.

Agya Koo explains that during the peak COVID-19 period in 2020, he risked his life to campaign vigorously for the NPP yet he is being suffocated with dust daily at home due to the poor nature of the road in his area.

“When people are enjoying and you are not part of it’s sad. I also stay at Hill Top but go and look at where the prominent people are staying, there are lands that nothing has been built on yet their roads have asphalt.

“But some of us living in some areas, go and look at the nature of our roads and how dust is killing us, just go and look at it. For this government to come to power I was part. The places that I went to during the 2016 elections. At the height of COVID-19 in 2020, I and my boys were risking our lives to campaign for the party,” he said in an interview with Angel FM.

In his message that seems to be a jab to Dr Bawumia, he urged the NPP delegates to rather vote for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP primaries because he has what it takes to solve problems in the country.

“So if the party members know how to speak then they should vote for Kennedy Agyapong, I’m pleading with the delegates. When the money is offered to you by an aspirant, take it but if you want the future of Ghana to be bright or not it depends on the Nov 4 primaries.