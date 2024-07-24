ADVERTISEMENT
Agya Koo professes love for John Mahama, reveals they have been meeting

Selorm Tali

In what may surprise many, outspoken Ghanaian actor Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has professed love for former President John Dramani Mahama. The multitalented Kumawood icon made this revelation during a public setting at a music performance at a funeral.

Agya Koo
Agya Koo

Addressing the crowd at the funeral grounds, Agya Koo also shared that he has been in regular contact with the National Democratic Congress flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections in December.

Preaching peace with his performance, Agya Koo said, "We have never had an election in Ghana before and fight. When Nana Addo is in power, I am part of the government, if Mahama also comes to power, I will be part of the government."

Nana Addo, Osarfo Mahama, Bawumia and entourage
Nana Addo, Osarfo Mahama, Bawumia and entourage Nana Addo, Osarfo Mahama, Bawumia and entourage Pulse Ghana

Disclosing his relationship with the former president, he continued, "You don't like John Mahama more than I do. He even invites me to his home, and we sit in his hall to have conversations. Do you like him more than I do?"

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC. However, they have all come together to form a live band and have been allowed to perform at the funeral of an NPP member.

Pointing out one member of the band, Agya Koo said, "This lady used to be a teacher in the Central Region, but now she is an organiser in the NPP. The drummers you see here are also members of the NDC, but we are all doing one work and are on the same team because we are all tolerant and Ghanaians."

In an attempt to understand the rationale behind the chant, the actor asked if elections would be held on the day of the funeral. The Ghanaian is known to be a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party and has actively been campaigning for it.

