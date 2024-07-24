Agya Koo professes love for John Mahama, reveals they have been meeting

Preaching peace with his performance, Agya Koo said, "We have never had an election in Ghana before and fight. When Nana Addo is in power, I am part of the government, if Mahama also comes to power, I will be part of the government."

Nana Addo, Osarfo Mahama, Bawumia and entourage Pulse Ghana

Disclosing his relationship with the former president, he continued, "You don't like John Mahama more than I do. He even invites me to his home, and we sit in his hall to have conversations. Do you like him more than I do?"

This confession comes after a viral video from the same funeral setting captured Agya Koo angry over some fans chanting Mahama's name during his performance. In the video shared on X, formerly Twitter, by EDHUB, the actor stopped singing to address the attendant who shouted in support of John Mahama.

In the video, Agya Koo is seen explaining that some members of the music band are key members of the opposition NDC. However, they have all come together to form a live band and have been allowed to perform at the funeral of an NPP member.

Pointing out one member of the band, Agya Koo said, "This lady used to be a teacher in the Central Region, but now she is an organiser in the NPP. The drummers you see here are also members of the NDC, but we are all doing one work and are on the same team because we are all tolerant and Ghanaians."