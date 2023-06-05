In the video gone viral, the Kumawood actor has been captured walking around the ash-coloured house by way of being a tour guide to showcase the remote-gated building. The purpose for the video is unclear but it came with one of Agya Koo's songs about life.
Agya Koo's Kumasi mansion sets social media ablaze (VIDEO)
Agya Koo has got social media users talking after a video of his huge and complex mansion in Kumasi surfaced online.
The mansion has left some social users shocked who have been saying a lot about the house.
Whilst others believe this comes to prove Agya Koo is one of the richest actors in Kumasi, others have been criticising the architecture of the house. The video was shared by Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official, on his Twitter page.
"How sure is he that his kids or grannies can maintain this facility when he is old or no more," a Twitter user quizzed whilst another added that "Eiii na Agya Koo he get money like that. Wow, very impressive".
"Agya koo owns about 5 hostels in Ayeduase KNUST so I’m not surprised he put up a house like this. Big ups to him," a tweep added.
Meanwhile, some critics claim that the house does not pass to be described as a mansion. "With the greatest of respect to Agya Koo buh building this 1880 castle with such outmoded architecture in 2023 shows how he lacks modern taste and preference," a Twitter user said.
Reacting to the comment, @ELprimerotm said "Some people in the comments wants the house to be in Beverly hills or London before they call it mansion. Mansion or no mansion you don't have one and all u have to do is just be happy for him. He force waa".
Checkout the video below with what others have been saying.
