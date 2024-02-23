In a video shared on socialmedia, the actress questioned the underlying motivations behind marriage, asking, "Are you guys forced to get married? Do they put a gun to your head and match you to the altar?" This provocative inquiry ignited a discourse on the complexities of marital commitments.
Some married men won't go to heaven; Ahoufe Patri calls out man chasing her (VIDEO)
Ghanaian actress Ahoufe Patri has stirred up a storm on social media with her recent outspoken remarks on the pressures faced by married men and the prevalence of infidelity in relationships.
Ahoufe Patri continued with her observations, sharing her experience of being pursued by a married man who attempted to woo her with lavish attention. Reflecting on this encounter, she remarked, "So you marry in order to save your life, but you don't really want to get married. What's happening? Ok, so this man started giving me attention in December. Pressure paa, the love bombing."
However, the actress remained steadfast in her refusal to engage in a relationship founded on deceit and infidelity. Asserting her independence and moral integrity, she stated, "Hm But unfortunately for him, I'm too old for that. So I saw right through it."
Ahoufe Patri concluded with a pointed remark, highlighting the implications of infidelity on one's spiritual well-being. "Tell me why today is his wife's birthday. Hey, so you are married, you people will not go to heaven, bye-bye?" she concluded, adding fuel to the fiery debate surrounding the ethics of marriage and fidelity.
Hear more from her in the video below.
