Being popular among Ghanaians is my biggest achievement – Ahuofe Patri

"My biggest achievement is that everyone knows me in Ghana. Most Ghanaians know me, and that’s an achievement," she remarked.

Ahuofe Patricia's fame soared after her leading role in the youth-oriented short film series ‘Boys Kasa’, where she was affectionately nicknamed ‘Ahuofe Patri’—meaning ‘Beautiful Patricia’ in Akan.

In the series, she portrayed a difficult lady, as her counterpart, Kalybos, attempted to gain her trust and convince her to accept his relationship proposal because he liked her.

As the episodes unfolded, ‘Ahuofe Patri’ became a household name in Ghana. Some people even thought that was her birth name due to how the name was mentioned everywhere she went. To date, she is usually called by her name.

Despite this, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has no issue with people using her stage name. "No, it doesn’t worry me. They’ve accepted me, and I’m fine with however they want to accept me," she said.

Priscilla began her career after reaching the final 10 in the Miss Malaika beauty pageant and gained further recognition through her comedy skits with Kalybos in ‘Boys Kasa’.

