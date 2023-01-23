ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Aisha Modi reveals her killing job in America that pays extremely well (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Aisha Modi has established herself as one of the richest people in Ghanaian showbiz based on her comments and claims of investments she has made.

Aisha Modi
Aisha Modi

In 2020, Aisha alleged that she spent $45,000 to produce Obrafour's 'Kasiebo' album. This and other revelations from Aisha about her investment in the music industry has left many asking how she made or makes her money and finally she has given a clue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the social media critic who has live in U.S for years, she is a licensed euthanasia in America and that makes her a good income. Explaining her job, Aisha said she is specialised in using medically approved means to end lives of people.

Speaking on Kofi TV, she said "I have license to end the lives of people who are already dying. There are some people, they want to die, so we take care of them and give them drugs that kills them slowly".

In the interview, Aisha added that "this job is not for everyone so for my position I take a lot. I even do it as a private practitioner and that way, I take about $500 a day so when I take $500 a day and I do 6 or 7 days a week, calculate it and see".

Hear more from Aisha in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Temi Otedola and her bae Mr Eazi [Instagram/TemiOtedola]

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Nana BBTitans

BBTitans: Nana says she is bis*xual and doesn't enjoy s*x

Dr Lykee (Ras Nene)

'I had weapons, I smuggled drugs to Libya, I was jailed,' Dr Likee tells it all [Watch]

Your mechanic will set up your car to kill you; Prophet tells Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)

Your mechanic will set up your car to kill you; Prophet tells Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)