Aisha Modi reveals her killing job in America that pays extremely well (WATCH)

According to the social media critic who has live in U.S for years, she is a licensed euthanasia in America and that makes her a good income. Explaining her job, Aisha said she is specialised in using medically approved means to end lives of people.

Speaking on Kofi TV, she said "I have license to end the lives of people who are already dying. There are some people, they want to die, so we take care of them and give them drugs that kills them slowly".

In the interview, Aisha added that "this job is not for everyone so for my position I take a lot. I even do it as a private practitioner and that way, I take about $500 a day so when I take $500 a day and I do 6 or 7 days a week, calculate it and see".