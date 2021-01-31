The new craze allows girls, in particular, show their curves and melons by creating silhouette visuals using Snapchat and TikTok’s latest filter. Due to its silhouette-esque feature, girls can go naked without any of their sensitive body parts left in plain sight.

The Challenge has gone wild and been trending every day on Twitter's trend list ever since it went viral as sex versions have been featured with some guys also showing off their properties among other crazy acts.

Hot Twitter girls go naked for a new challenge

Taking notice of the challenge, Nigerian comedian, Jephthah Bowoto, well known in showbiz as Akpororo, has passed a verdict that this generation doomed. In a video shared on his Instagram page, he said young people should remember that the Internet doesn't forget, neither does it forgive.

"With the stuff going on on the internet, it shows that many of us have lost our sanity, we don't care about tomorrow, we don't know if it will backfire or turn out good, we don't know but we just choose to do it," Akpororo said in the video he captioned "Oh lord help my generation".

Akpororo

"Don't forget that social media as it is, internet doesn't forget and it doesn't forgive, tomorrow it will show, some time will come where some of the things people do now, you will have to answer questions about them later," he said in pidgin.

According to Akpororo, he is not asking anyone to stop but he is only reminding them that the internet doesn't forgive nor forget since people just jump on social media trends without thinking deep. Hear more from him in the video below.