Funny Face and Lil Win smoked the peace pipe last weekend after months of social media rants and shades.

But before they made peace, the two nearly exchanged blows on Nana Ama McBrown’s show “United Showbiz” on UTV.

This, according to Akrobeto, was a shameful act.

He told Funny Face on his latest episode of “The Real News” to bow down his head in shame.

“It’s good to smoke the peace pipe but bend down your head and shame yourself,” he said. “It’s very bad”.

He also chastised Lil Win and warned them never to fight again.

Watch the full video below.