Akuapem Poloo breaks silence after prison release

In a receipt that has surfaced online, the Ghanaian actress paid the amount today, 16th December 2021, to the Judicial Service of Ghana. The payment is the fine of 1000 penalty units equivalent to GHc12, 000 as a replacement for her 90-day custodial sentence.

Akuapem Poloo has gone through the due process and has now been released from the Nsawam prison where she was serving her sentence.

Breaking her silence after her release, the actress took to social to post an old photo of her son with herself to announce that she has been released. "THANK YOU ALL GOD RICHLY BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU ,YOUR GIRL IS OUT," she wrote.

On Monday, December 6, the legal counsel for Akuapem Poloo, challenged the dismissal of her appeal by the High Court with regard to her 90–day jail term over indecent exposure involving her son on social media.

“Please take note that the convict/appellant/appellant herein,” the notice said, “being aggrieved by the judgement of the High Court Criminal Division (1)Accra, Her Ladyship Ruby Aryeetey dated 1 December 2021 dismissing the appellant appeal against the conviction and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment imposed on the appellant on each count to run concurrently by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann dated April 16, 2021, hereby appeals to the court of appeal on the grounds set out below and for the release stated hereunder.”

“That the learned judge erred in failing to appreciate that as a young first offender and a single parent, a noncustodial sentence of a fine instead of a custodial sentence of 90days imposed on the appellant by the trial court is appropriate in this case. That the custodial sentence of 90 days imposed on the appellant be set aside and in lieu, be substituted with a non-custodial sentence or a fine,” it stated.