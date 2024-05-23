May Allah kill me if I ever go under the knife – Akuapem Poloo

She went so far as to assert that Allah should take her life if she ever goes under the knife

The thespian further stressed that nothing would make her go under the knife or tattoo her body. She averred she is okay with the body God gave her.

“Never in my life,” Akuapem Poloo said without hesitation. “Then God should kill me, which he won’t.”

The actress clarified, “I’m not saying it’s bad; anyone can do whatever they want to do.”

She, however, snapped her fingers and passed them over her head, adding: “Tattoos and that body enhancement procedure – God forbid – I will never do it”.

She emphasised no one could make her do it “not even my husband”.

Taking pride in her Natural body features, the mother of one said some people envy her small tummy and backside. She also made known that her skin is natural and not breached.

The social media personality was firm in her stance, stressing that not even her husband can convince her to enhance her body. She expressed pride in her natural appearance, urging her fans to find confidence in their inherent attributes rather than succumbing to the allure of artificial modifications.

Akuapem Poloo, known for her candid and often controversial statements, has built a reputation for speaking her mind without reservation.

Her latest declaration comes amidst increasing global discussions about the pressures of achieving societal standards of beauty through cosmetic procedure.