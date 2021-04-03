RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Akuapem Poloo contests in ‘Celebrity Come Build Reality TV Show’ in Nigeria

Authors:

Pulse News

Social media star and actress, Rosemond Alade Brown (a.ka.Akuapem Poloo) is contesting in a reality show in Nigeria.

Akuapem Poloo

Pulse Ghana

The controversial actress has entered a reality show called Celebrity Come Build Reality TV Show.

Recommended articles

A show of 12 celebrity housemates who would form two teams and eventually one winner will be announced in the end.

Poloo in recent times has been in Nigeria and has been constantly posting about it on Instagram.

The actress is also currently in court facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Rosemond, who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Circuit Court however admitted her to bail in the sum of GHc100,000 with four sureties.

Two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property worth the same amount.

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Captain’s armband thrown to the ground by Ronaldo to be auctioned to save sick baby’s life

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]