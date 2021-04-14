RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akuapem Poloo did nothing wrong - Vanessa Gyan challenges the law

Even though Akuapem Poloo has pleaded guilty based on her lawyer's advice, Vanessa Gyan says the actress did nothing wrong.

The Ghanaian actress was charge with the publication of obscene material with two counts of engaging in domestic violence over her 2020 viral nude photo with her 7-year-old. She was convicted today after she pleaded guilty.

However, according to media personality, Vanessa Gyan, the actress did nothing wrong. "Unlawful? What did she do that was unlawful?" the former Live FM presenter tweeted and later added that "as a mother (ME) who is raising a son, Akuapem Poloo did NOTHING wrong. NOTHING".

The thoughts expressed by the philanthropist who runs The Modern Day Mom NGO and known for her advocacy for women has been challenged by many who believe her expression holds no water in law.

"We only have to plead for mercy, but she did everything wrong if you are indeed a sensible mum, u wouldn't do that with ur child on social media..am raising 4 sons, world leaders, peoples husbands and fathers, let's raise them with some common sense.. modern day foolishness.." a Twitter user @dinazadiva replied Vanessa Gyan.

Others also opined that since the actress pleaded guilty herself, defending her is out of line.

The Ghanaian actress was convicted today but remanded in police custody with her sentencing postponed because as a requirement by law, the court must be sure of her state as a woman.

Accordingly, she has been ordered for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant before her sentencing adjourned to Friday 16 April 2021.

Poloo is likely to be handed a jail time of not more than 3 years, community service or fine based on the presiding Judge's discretion.

See the tweets below for reactions to her conviction as the daughter of the legendary Kiki Gyan of Osibisa band remains defiant that Poloo did nothing wrong as others also agreed with her opinion.

