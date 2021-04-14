Akuapem Poloo did nothing wrong - Vanessa Gyan challenges the law

"We only have to plead for mercy, but she did everything wrong if you are indeed a sensible mum, u wouldn't do that with ur child on social media..am raising 4 sons, world leaders, peoples husbands and fathers, let's raise them with some common sense.. modern day foolishness.." a Twitter user @dinazadiva replied Vanessa Gyan.

Others also opined that since the actress pleaded guilty herself, defending her is out of line.

Akuapem Poloo convicted, Twitter reacts Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian actress was convicted today but remanded in police custody with her sentencing postponed because as a requirement by law, the court must be sure of her state as a woman.