Akuapem Poloo honoured at Islamic Personality Awards

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and social media personality, Akuapem Poloo, has been recognized and honored by the organizers of the Islamic Personality Awards.

Akuapem-Poloo

During the awards ceremony held at the National Theatre on November 2, 2023, Akuapem Poloo was named the 2023 Creative Art Personality of the Year.

This marks her first award since her conversion to Islam approximately a year and a half ago. Akuapem Poloo expressed her gratitude for the recognition and the warm embrace she has received from the Muslim community. She reaffirmed her commitment to Islam and the love she has experienced from her fellow Muslims.

In a post, Akuapem Poloo expressed her appreciation for the enthusiastic audience that chanted her name when she received the award. She shared her excitement about winning her first award in 2023, thanks to the Islamic Personality Awards.

She wrote, "Oh yes, and this is my first award in 2023 from @islamicpersonalityawards. Thanks for the Award: CREATIVE ART PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR 2023. See how my brothers and sisters are chanting my name, POLOO POLOO; they are so happy for me."

In another post, Akuapem Poloo expressed her surprise and gratitude for winning an award in 2023, stating, "Haha, I thought I wouldn't get any awards in 2023, but boom, @islamicpersonalityawards made it happen. All thanks to Allah."

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

