‘Akufo Addo, parliamentarians are foolish for trying to deport me’ - Twene Jonas fires (WATCH)

Twene Jonas went silent after Hopeson Adorye’s revelation, but he has resurfaced with a bunch of insults directed at the President, his MPs and supporters of the NPP.

“While the white man keepings thinking and being innovative, the black man keeps fooling,” he said in a video he shared on social media on Friday, October 8. “You can continue to fool, but you will not have peace.”

He said the President, MPs and NPP supporters can’t do him any harm and rained heavy insults on him.

“I'm telling you the truth. Let no foolish man attempt to harm me. Nobody has the power to harm me. Nobody is important in that 'farm' [country]. All parliamentarians are foolish. From Akufo-Addo to everyone, you are all foolish. All NPP members and supporters are foolish.”

He explained his insults on NPP supporters, saying they failed to condemn the President for attempting to have him deported for speaking the truth about the poor government.

“When your President did this foolish thing, nobody condemned him. Whoever supports foolishness in that farm is also foolish.”

Twene Jonas indicated that the money spent on tracking him and finding a way to deport him could be used to solve issues that affect university students. He added that the time wasted on him could be used to collaborate with the western world to make COVID vaccines free and available in Ghana.

“You should have advised the President to invest the money he is spending in tracking me down to dig boreholes for UDS (University of Development Studies). The students don't have water to drink. They are our future leaders. You are all sick.”

“In this country [U.S.A.), COVID vaccines are free everywhere. Why don't you collaborate with the western world to help you make the vaccines available at marketplaces, schools and hotspots for free?”