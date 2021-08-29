Alexx Ekubo bags doctorate degree days after failed engagement

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, August 29, 2021, where he shared photos from the ceremony.

"Introducing, Dr Alexx Ekubo. Thanks to the governing council of the Institut Supérieur de Communication et de Geston (ISCG UNIVERSITY) for conferring on me Doctorate (Honorary) Degree in Arts & Culture," he wrote.

He joins other celebrities including Peter Okoye, Mike Ezuruonye and Kaffy that have bagged doctorate degrees from higher institutions in Benin Republic.

The actor's doctorate is coming days after his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu called off their engagement.

"Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo," part of her statement read.

Acholonu's statement came barely 24 hours after it was revealed that their relationship had collapsed.

The couple got engaged in Los Angeles, United States of America.