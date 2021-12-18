All I want for Christmas is intimacy with my husband – Nana Akua Addo

In a post on Instagram, the stylish Nana Akua said she is praying her children will not interrupt this wish.

Nana Akua whose husband seems to have to Ghana from abroad for the Christmas holidays hates the fact that her kids might interrupt their period of intimacy.

“All I want for this Christmas is intimacy with my chairman God please. But the kids are coming home today. ohemma oooo ohemma ohemma dokua. God please let them sleep paaaaa whiles their home for the holidays so that my chairman can press me well well,” she wrote.