RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All I want for Christmas is intimacy with my husband – Nana Akua Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

Christmas comes with a lot wishes and ideation for a lot of families and individuals across the world. Many spend quality time with their loved ones and some people also take solo vacations to unwind during the yuletide.

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo

Well for renowned Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo, her Christmas wish is simple: just to be intimate with her husband.

Recommended articles

In a post on Instagram, the stylish Nana Akua said she is praying her children will not interrupt this wish.

Nana Akua whose husband seems to have to Ghana from abroad for the Christmas holidays hates the fact that her kids might interrupt their period of intimacy.

“All I want for this Christmas is intimacy with my chairman God please. But the kids are coming home today. ohemma oooo ohemma ohemma dokua. God please let them sleep paaaaa whiles their home for the holidays so that my chairman can press me well well,” she wrote.

READ HER POST BELOW

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Stop disgracing Asantes, Otumfuo' - Afia Schwar on Mercy Asiedu’s winter jacket in Dubai

Mercy Asiedu

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison after Fada Dickson's advice to forgive her (VIDEO)

DKB visits Akuapem Poloo in prison

‘You are a prostitute’ - Mercy Asiedu’s camp reply Afia Schwar (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger trolls ‘MPs who are about to lose their job’

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie