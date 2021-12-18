Well for renowned Ghanaian fashionista Nana Akua Addo, her Christmas wish is simple: just to be intimate with her husband.
All I want for Christmas is intimacy with my husband – Nana Akua Addo
Christmas comes with a lot wishes and ideation for a lot of families and individuals across the world. Many spend quality time with their loved ones and some people also take solo vacations to unwind during the yuletide.
In a post on Instagram, the stylish Nana Akua said she is praying her children will not interrupt this wish.
Nana Akua whose husband seems to have to Ghana from abroad for the Christmas holidays hates the fact that her kids might interrupt their period of intimacy.
“All I want for this Christmas is intimacy with my chairman God please. But the kids are coming home today. ohemma oooo ohemma ohemma dokua. God please let them sleep paaaaa whiles their home for the holidays so that my chairman can press me well well,” she wrote.
