All that money and you can't buy a good wig - Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

The stolen items included around 1 million dollars, £300,000, and a variety of clothing and jewelry worth a substantial sum.

The revelation prompted investigations into the origin of her wealth by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). This led to a search of her residences, where authorities discovered $590,000 and Gh¢2.7 million at her Abelemkpe home.

Efia Odo, sharing her thoughts on Twitter, criticized the sanitation minister for not making an effort to enhance her appearance despite having access to considerable resources. She specifically mentioned the quality of her wigs, remarking that they were not up to par.

In her tweet, Efia Odo humorously commented, "Even with all that money, she couldn't buy a decent wig. The wig is stiffer than wood."