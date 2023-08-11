ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

All that money and you can't buy a good wig - Efia Odo trolls Cecilia Daapah

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician and social media personality Efia Odo has shared her perspective on the Cecilia Dapaah incident.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

In July 2023, the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, faced controversy when court documents revealed that two of her domestic staff were facing allegations of stealing significant amounts of money and valuable items from her.

Recommended articles

The stolen items included around 1 million dollars, £300,000, and a variety of clothing and jewelry worth a substantial sum.

The revelation prompted investigations into the origin of her wealth by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). This led to a search of her residences, where authorities discovered $590,000 and Gh¢2.7 million at her Abelemkpe home.

Efia Odo, sharing her thoughts on Twitter, criticized the sanitation minister for not making an effort to enhance her appearance despite having access to considerable resources. She specifically mentioned the quality of her wigs, remarking that they were not up to par.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her tweet, Efia Odo humorously commented, "Even with all that money, she couldn't buy a decent wig. The wig is stiffer than wood."

However, her tweet sparked backlash from many followers, who perceived her comment as shallow and trivializing a serious matter.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Van Vicker with his family

Van Vicker sets social media ablaze with his secret to long lasting marriage

Tonto Dike almost became a Pastor [BBC]

'God is busy helping me' – Tonto Dikeh reacts to ex-husband’s crashed marriage

kwadwo-safo-jr

Kantanka cars are strong enough to drive to London, John Dumelo can testify - CEO brags

Michy and Sarkodie

'We’re cool, but he has a sharp tongue' - Michy on her relationship with Sarkodie