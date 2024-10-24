All you missed at the just-ended, most talked-about Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Now in its fourth edition, the awards recognised talent across 23 categories, from social media influencers to business moguls, reflecting the diversity of Ghana's digital ecosystem.

The night was hosted by Jay Fooley and Abena Soreno, who brought energy and excitement to the ceremony, ensuring a lively experience for both attendees and viewers at home.

Performances by local musicians and entertainers punctuated the night, adding a cultural flair that highlighted the synergy between digital influence and entertainment.

Attendees, dressed in futuristic and AI-inspired fashion, graced the red carpet, making bold statements with their looks, while sharing their experiences across social media.

Among the most notable highlights were the first-time winners, who shone brightly at the event.

Some of the key winners included:

- X Influencer of the Year — Scanty

- Most Influential Actor of the Year — Nana Yaw Addae

- Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year — Enil Art

- Snapchat Influencer of the Year — Selthebomb

- Next Gen Influencer of the Year — Rosey Owusu Konadu

- Food Influencer of the Year — Chef Abbys

- Business/Entrepreneur Influencer of the Year — Aba Dope

- Most Innovative Influencer of the Year — Kojo Junior

Some other highlights of the night also included the dancers who opened up the event, starting off on an energetic note. The dancers from Uptek Dance Academy doned in their led outfits lit the the stage with the dance moves which set the tone for the event.

The night also saw performances from DSL and Arathejay who thrilled the audiences with their hit songs and had everyone on their feet.

The Pulse Influencer Awards also saw performances from comedian Made In Ghana who won the comedian award of the year.

Artificial Intelligence robotic transformers were also part of the fun and excitement at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards.

Perfectly matching the “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour” theme, a robotic AI made a surprising entrance, seemingly out of nowhere, when no one was expecting it.

The evening was also marked by emotional speeches and moments of reflection as the winners expressed gratitude for the recognition of their work and its impact. While there was joy for those who walked away with awards, there was also healthy competition, with many hopefuls looking forward to next year.