Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist-time winners at the PIA 2024

Now in its fourth edition, this year's event carried the theme "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," setting a visually stunning tone.
The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards took place on 19th October at the De Icon Event Centre, celebrating influencers who have shaped the digital space in Ghana and beyond.
Recommended articles
Hosted by Jay Foley of 3 Music and Abena Soreno, presenter of Up and Running on Guide Radio, the evening was elevated by thrilling performances that created unforgettable moments.
With 23 categories recognising excellence across various industries, the awards ceremony was a grand celebration of creativity and digital influence.
While some influencers have consistently won in previous years, this edition marked the first time some ever held the prestigious Pulse Influencer award.
Below are all the first-time winners at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards:
X Influencer of the Year — Scanty
Most Influential Actor of the Year — Nana Yaw Addae
Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year — Enil Art
Snapchat Influencer of the Year — Selthebomb
Next Gen Influencer of the Year — Rosey Owosu Konadu
Food Influencer of the Year — Chef Abbys
Facebook Influencer of the Year — Twin Diaries
Business / Entrepreneur Influencer of the Year — Aba Dope
Most Innovative Influencer of the Year — Kojo Junior
TikTok Influencer of the Year ——— Demzy Baye
Pulse Ghana proudly recognised and awarded the exceptional talents of the evening, cementing the event's reputation as a beacon for influencers and creators alike.