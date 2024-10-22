Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist-time winners at the PIA 2024

Hosted by Jay Foley of 3 Music and Abena Soreno, presenter of Up and Running on Guide Radio, the evening was elevated by thrilling performances that created unforgettable moments.

With 23 categories recognising excellence across various industries, the awards ceremony was a grand celebration of creativity and digital influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some influencers have consistently won in previous years, this edition marked the first time some ever held the prestigious Pulse Influencer award.

Below are all the first-time winners at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards:

X Influencer of the Year — Scanty

ADVERTISEMENT

Most Influential Actor of the Year — Nana Yaw Addae

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year — Enil Art

Snapchat Influencer of the Year — Selthebomb

ADVERTISEMENT

Next Gen Influencer of the Year — Rosey Owosu Konadu

Food Influencer of the Year — Chef Abbys

Facebook Influencer of the Year — Twin Diaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Business / Entrepreneur Influencer of the Year — Aba Dope

Most Innovative Influencer of the Year — Kojo Junior

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok Influencer of the Year ——— Demzy Baye