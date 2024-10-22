ADVERTISEMENT
Scanty , Enil Art ,Chef Abbys and other fist-time winners at the PIA 2024

Dorcas Agambila

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards took place on 19th October at the De Icon Event Centre, celebrating influencers who have shaped the digital space in Ghana and beyond.

Now in its fourth edition, this year's event carried the theme "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," setting a visually stunning tone.

Hosted by Jay Foley of 3 Music and Abena Soreno, presenter of Up and Running on Guide Radio, the evening was elevated by thrilling performances that created unforgettable moments.

With 23 categories recognising excellence across various industries, the awards ceremony was a grand celebration of creativity and digital influence.

While some influencers have consistently won in previous years, this edition marked the first time some ever held the prestigious Pulse Influencer award.

X Influencer of the Year — Scanty

Most Influential Actor of the Year — Nana Yaw Addae

Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year — Enil Art

Snapchat Influencer of the Year — Selthebomb

Next Gen Influencer of the Year — Rosey Owosu Konadu

Food Influencer of the Year — Chef Abbys

Facebook Influencer of the Year — Twin Diaries

Business / Entrepreneur Influencer of the Year — Aba Dope

Most Innovative Influencer of the Year — Kojo Junior

TikTok Influencer of the Year ——— Demzy Baye

Pulse Ghana proudly recognised and awarded the exceptional talents of the evening, cementing the event's reputation as a beacon for influencers and creators alike.

