Pulse Ghana receives 21k nominations for Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, more than double the number for last year

The awards will be held simultaneously across all Pulse Africa markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire. Over the years, the Pulse Influencer Awards have established themselves as a key platform for recognising and celebrating influencers, digital creators, and other creative industry stakeholders. The awards highlight the shining stars of the industry across various categories, honouring those who have used social media to innovate and build communities in Ghana and across Africa.

Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, expressed her pride in the growth and impact of the awards: “I am super proud of our success in executing the Pulse Influencer Awards. We keep beating our own record year on year. I am also very proud of the winners we produce year after year; their intentional approach towards improving their craft and ensuring they keep creating impactful content is a major source of inspiration for us as a brand. We sincerely appreciate the brands that have committed to partner with us and everyone who has accepted to be a juror this year; we can't wait for Ghanaians to see what we have in store this year.”

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards garnered over 2.7 million votes and 200 million impressions across Africa, and the 2024 edition is poised to connect even more influencers and reach a broader audience. The announcement of this year’s awards has already generated excitement within influencer communities and among the general public in all six participating countries.

Stay By Plan - The Podcast, last year's winner in the Podcast Influencer category, reflected on his experience: “Winning in our category for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards was an exciting experience. But the real importance of our achievement was the association with an initiative that is dedicated to recognising the hard work and importance of an often overlooked segment of our industry: the influencers. We can’t wait for the 2024 edition!”

