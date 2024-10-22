Sika Official and other influencers who made jaw-dropping entrances at PIA 2024

Now in its fourth edition, this year's event was themed "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," setting the tone for a visually stunning affair.

A constellation of Ghana's favourite influencers and content creators graced the red carpet, resplendent in innovative and captivating outfits, ready to be honoured for their remarkable achievements online.

Hosted by Jay Fooley of 3 Music and Abena Soreno, presenter of Up and Running on Guide Radio, the evening was elevated by thrilling performances, creating unforgettable moments.

Anticipation filled the air as Ghana's top influencers prepared to strut their stuff on the red carpet.

At the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, several influencers made a lasting impression with their dramatic and memorable entrances. From bold fashion choices to creative and unexpected arrivals, these moments stole the spotlight.

Here are some of the highlights:

First to make an entrance was influencer and TikTok sensation, Deaconess Abokomah.

“Making an entrance with a bang” was an understatement, as the Tiktoker and his crew arrived at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 with a group of drummers, donning an attire he described as “traditionally AI-inspired”.

Clad in a northern Smock, accompanied by a hat and a traditional staff, with white drawings adorning his body, Deaconess Abokomah's traditional outfit and entrance captured the attention of every camera at the event.

Next, Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year, Sika Official, an enthusiast of motorbikes, arrived on a motorcycle, escorted by a convoy of different cars. His black AI-leather outfit and black helmet added to the allure of his dramatic entrance.

Artificial Intelligence robotic transformers were also part of the fun and excitement at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards.

Perfectly matching the “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour” theme, a robotic AI made a surprising entrance, seemingly out of nowhere, when no one was expecting it.

Afriye also pulled out the mighty eagle from the open waters into the Pulse Influencer awards 2024, with her eagle inspired white outfit with metallic finishing.

