10 futuristic outfits to look out for at the Pulse Influencer Awards

With Jay Foley and Abena Soreno at the helm, the awards night is set to be a spectacular showcase of creativity, innovation, and excitement. This year’s theme, “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” encourages influencers to blend technology with style, presenting their visionary takes on the future of fashion. Attendees can look forward to seeing striking metallics, cutting-edge designs, and a variety of AI-inspired ensembles as influencers make their grand entrance.

Marking its 4th edition, this year’s awards underscore the significant impact these digital creators have on their communities and the broader digital sphere.

Managing Director of Pulse Ghana, Colette Amaeshi, highlighted the event’s significance: “The Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is all about empowering and elevating the voices of influencers who are fearlessly merging technology with creativity, paving the way for the future of content creation in Ghana and across Africa.”

The awards will feature a total of 23 categories, celebrating excellence across various fields.

As the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 approaches, anticipation is building for an evening of bold, avant-garde fashion inspired by this year’s theme: “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour.”

On Saturday October, 19,2024, influencers will grace the red carpet in striking outfits that merge technology with couture, showcasing the future of style. Here are ten futuristic outfits to look out for at the Pulse Influencer Awards:

1. Cyber Chic Bodysuits: Bodysuits with integrated LED lights and metallic fabrics are set to make a splash. These outfits combine sleek, form-fitting designs with high-tech elements, creating a look that’s both futuristic and glamorous. Expect to see influencers rocking bodysuits that light up the night, literally.

2. Holographic Gowns: Flowing gowns with holographic materials will be a highlight on the red carpet. These dresses catch and reflect light in mesmerising ways, creating a dynamic, otherworldly appearance. The holographic effect adds a layer of sophistication and modernity to traditional evening wear.

3. 3D-Printed Accessories: From jewellery to handbags, 3D-printed accessories are the epitome of futuristic fashion. These pieces can be customised to intricate designs that are impossible to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods. Look out for unique, statement-making accessories that push the boundaries of creativity.

4. Smart Fabrics: Outfits made from smart fabrics that change colour or texture in response to environmental stimuli will be a showstopper. These innovative materials bring a new level of interactivity to fashion, allowing wearers to adapt their look throughout the evening.

5. Augmented Reality (AR) Elements: Some influencers might incorporate AR elements into their outfits, using wearable tech to project images or animations onto their clothing. This blend of digital and physical fashion creates an immersive experience, making the wearer a walking piece of art.

6. Robotic Enhancements: Taking inspiration from sci-fi, some outfits may feature robotic enhancements such as moving parts or exoskeleton elements. These designs not only look futuristic but also showcase the potential of wearable technology in fashion.

7. Neon Accents: Outfits featuring neon accents are sure to stand out. Whether it’s neon piping on a or glowing threads woven into a suit, these bright, electric colours add a futuristic edge. Neon elements can be subtle or bold, but they always make a statement, especially under the event lights.

8. Tech-Infused Capes: Capes with embedded technology, such as fibre optics or LED lights, will add a dramatic flair to any outfit. These capes can change colours or display patterns, creating a dynamic and interactive fashion statement. They blend the classic elegance of capes with a modern, tech-savvy twist.

9. Virtual Reality (VR): Accessories Incorporating VR elements into accessories, such as headsets or visors, can create a truly immersive fashion experience. These accessories not only look futuristic but also offer a glimpse into the potential of virtual reality in everyday life. Expect to see influencers using VR to enhance their outfits and engage with their audience in new ways.

10. Bioluminescent Fabrics: Fabrics that glow naturally, inspired by bioluminescent organisms, will be a unique addition to the red carpet. These materials emit a soft, ethereal light, creating a magical and otherworldly effect. Bioluminescent fabrics are not only visually stunning but also highlight the intersection of nature and technology in fashion.

As influencers prepare to step onto the red carpet for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, the “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour” theme promises to deliver striking, innovative looks that blend fashion with technology. Whether you’re attending the event or following along from home, these ten futuristic outfits are sure to inspire and amaze.

The Pulse Influencer Awards take place in six African markets: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Côte D’Ivoire, and Uganda.

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards is in partnership with GC Brand (Ghandour Cosmetics), Flora, Top Choco, Sahara Solace, Your Cruise People, Q Bespoke, Bolt, Johnnie Walker, and Gwo Sevo, with media partnerships from 3 MusicTV, Daily Guide Network (DGN)/Guide Radio, and Blac Volta.

The awards is a strictly invitation-only event. With a carefully curated guest list, attendees will include top influencers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders in the digital space, all coming together to celebrate excellence and creativity.