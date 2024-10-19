All set for 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards happening tonight

Hosted by the dynamic duo Jay Foley and Abena Soreno, the awards night promises to be a dazzling affair filled with excitement, creativity, and innovation. This year’s theme, “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," invites influencers to embrace technology and style as they showcase their unique interpretations of the future of fashion. Expect to see bold metallics, avant-garde designs, and an array of AI-inspired looks as influencers step onto the red carpet, ready to make their mark.
The much-anticipated Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is set to take place on 19th October 2024 at the De Icon Event Centre. This grand event aims to recognise and celebrate the brightest stars in the influencer space across Ghana, showcasing the incredible talent that continues to shape the digital landscape.
Recommended articles
This year’s edition being the 4th, highlights the impact these creators have on their communities and the digital space, with over 21,000 nominations from Ghana and 1.3 million votes cast.
Colette Amaeshi, the Managing Director for Pulse Ghana, emphasised the importance of this celebration: “At the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, we aim to empower and uplift the voices of influencers who are not only shaping trends but also building strong communities.”
“We want to celebrate those who are boldly integrating technology and creativity, setting the stage for the future of content creation across Ghana and Africa as a whole,” Amaeshi added.
The awards will feature a total of 23 categories, celebrating excellence across various fields, including:
Industry Categories: Media & Blogger, Sports, Food, Music, Business, Fashion, Arts & Photography, Comedy, Most Influential Actor/Actress, Lifestyle, Dance, Tech, Next Gen (Up-and-coming Influencers).
Channel Categories: TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Podcast, Snapchat, along with two Pan-African Categories: Most Innovative and Positive Impact.
As the influencers arrive, they will be greeted by vibrant red carpet hosts: Gideon Nicholas Day, Esilfua Boris, Laila Sharu, and Nadia Chantel. These charismatic hosts will capture the essence of the evening, engaging with the influencers as they showcase their stunning outfits and share insights into their creative processes.
The Pulse Influencer Awards take place in six African markets: Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Côte D'Ivoire, and Uganda.
The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards is in partnership with GC Brand (Ghandour Cosmetics), Flora, Top Choco, Sahara Solace, Your Cruise People,Q Bespoke,Bolt , Johnnie Walker and Gwo Sevo, with media partnerships from 3 MusicTV, Daily Guide Network (DGN)/Guide Radio, and Blac Volta.
The awards is a strictly invitation-only event. With a carefully curated guest list, attendees will include top influencers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders in the digital space, all coming together to celebrate excellence and creativity.
Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers of the digital age, showcasing the future of influence at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024!