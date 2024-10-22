PulseInfluencerAwards24: Outfit breakdown of best dressed male and female winners

This year’s theme, "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," challenged influencers to blend cutting-edge technology with bold, avant-garde fashion statements. From metallics to AI-inspired designs, attendees showcased their most daring interpretations of the future of fashion as they graced the red carpet, each look more imaginative than the last.

Best Dressed Female: Rose Owusu Konadu

Rose Owusu Konadu, known for being the first runner-up on the reality dating show PM Xtra, claimed the title of Best Dressed Female.

Rose dazzled the audience with a sleek, modern look, donning a dark blue, collared long-sleeved jacket over a black sequined skirt. Her ensemble combined classic elegance with a futuristic twist, featuring black oval-shaped sunglasses and a chic blonde bob haircut.

The sequins on her skirt formed a grid-like pattern, adding texture and dimension to her look. Rose’s confident pose and accessories made her one of the night’s standout fashion icons.

Best Dressed Male: Wesley Kesse

Wesley Kesse, the winner of Best Dressed Male, embodied the night’s futuristic theme with a striking and edgy ensemble. He sported a black leather jacket and matching leather trousers, both adorned with silver buckles that added a bold, industrial touch.

His outfit was completed with black leather boots and a statement silver helmet, evoking a futuristic, almost sci-fi look. Wesley's silver mask and contemplative demeanour gave his outfit a dark, mysterious edge, perfectly aligning with the AI Glamour theme.

