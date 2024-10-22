PulseInfluencerAwards24: Outfit breakdown of best dressed male and female winners

The highly anticipated Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 took place on 19th October 2024 at the prestigious De Icon Event Centre. The event, aimed at recognising and celebrating top influencers across Ghana, highlighted the incredible talents shaping the country's digital landscape. Among the standout moments of the night was the announcement of the winners for Best Dressed Male and Female, who wowed the audience with their futuristic and fashion-forward looks.
This year’s theme, "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," challenged influencers to blend cutting-edge technology with bold, avant-garde fashion statements. From metallics to AI-inspired designs, attendees showcased their most daring interpretations of the future of fashion as they graced the red carpet, each look more imaginative than the last.
Best Dressed Female: Rose Owusu Konadu
Rose Owusu Konadu, known for being the first runner-up on the reality dating show PM Xtra, claimed the title of Best Dressed Female.
Rose dazzled the audience with a sleek, modern look, donning a dark blue, collared long-sleeved jacket over a black sequined skirt. Her ensemble combined classic elegance with a futuristic twist, featuring black oval-shaped sunglasses and a chic blonde bob haircut.
The sequins on her skirt formed a grid-like pattern, adding texture and dimension to her look. Rose’s confident pose and accessories made her one of the night’s standout fashion icons.
Best Dressed Male: Wesley Kesse
Wesley Kesse, the winner of Best Dressed Male, embodied the night’s futuristic theme with a striking and edgy ensemble. He sported a black leather jacket and matching leather trousers, both adorned with silver buckles that added a bold, industrial touch.
His outfit was completed with black leather boots and a statement silver helmet, evoking a futuristic, almost sci-fi look. Wesley's silver mask and contemplative demeanour gave his outfit a dark, mysterious edge, perfectly aligning with the AI Glamour theme.
The Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 brought together influencers from various industries, celebrating their creativity, innovation, and impact on social media and digital content creation. With influencers from across Ghana stepping up their fashion game, the night was a true celebration of both style and substance.