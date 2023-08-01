Show me 'my misconducts' - Ama Governor says in call to the bar fiasco

In an event held in Accra on July 31, the Chief Justice expressed surprise at the public outcry over the GLC's decision and emphasized that exceptional moral character is a prerequisite for anyone receiving a call to the bar.

“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.

Ama Governor took to Twitter to retweet a video of the Chief Justice's remarks and posted a detailed response to the ongoing issue, describing the continuous citing of her case as "cruel."

She expressed her disappointment that any issues the GLC had with her conduct were not raised in a timely manner, but rather, they waited until she had passed the bar exams. With only five days left to receive her call, her suspension was implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT