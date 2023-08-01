Despite passing all required examinations, Ms. Ababio, known as Ama Governor, had her call to the bar put on hold following a petition filed against her conduct by one Hajia Siduri.
Show me 'my misconducts' - Ama Governor says in call to the bar fiasco
Controversial Ghanaian vlogger and aspiring lawyer, Ama Governor has responded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's justification of the General Legal Council's decision to suspend her call to the bar.
In an event held in Accra on July 31, the Chief Justice expressed surprise at the public outcry over the GLC's decision and emphasized that exceptional moral character is a prerequisite for anyone receiving a call to the bar.
“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?
“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.
Ama Governor took to Twitter to retweet a video of the Chief Justice's remarks and posted a detailed response to the ongoing issue, describing the continuous citing of her case as "cruel."
She expressed her disappointment that any issues the GLC had with her conduct were not raised in a timely manner, but rather, they waited until she had passed the bar exams. With only five days left to receive her call, her suspension was implemented.
The vlogger also asserted that she was a victim of character assassination and the spread of false information. She expressed her belief that if there were any concerns regarding her character, they should have been addressed earlier in the process.
