Amerado and Obibini lock horns with diss tracks; here's how it started and who is winning

The rap line and interview triggered Obibini to hit the studio to drop a diss track for Amerado. He titles it "Deceased" and went hard on Amerado, telling him that he is a culture vulture forcing himself on the Kumerican wave to trend.

Few hours after the track, Amerado hit the Zylofon signed act back with a diss track he titles "The Throne". In the song, he addressed Obibini as NAM1's puppet. He emphasized that the 'Deceased' rapper is in class 1 and still can't progress after all the support.

The rap beef has caught attention on social media with netizens rating the bars from the rappers who both have double-edge sharp tongues and slaughtering each other with it.