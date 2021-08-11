RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Amerado and Obibini lock horns with diss tracks; here's how it started and who is winning

Amerado and Obibini are lyrically facing each other with flaming diss tracks they have released.

It started with Amerado's freestyle on Tim Westwood TV when he threw a jab and mentioned "Wudini" a slogan that Obibini uses. During an interview on TV3, Amerado was asked about the jab and he denied dissing Obibini. "Do you think I will be on a world platform and be throwing shots to someone I have been working harder than?" he quizzed.

The rap line and interview triggered Obibini to hit the studio to drop a diss track for Amerado. He titles it "Deceased" and went hard on Amerado, telling him that he is a culture vulture forcing himself on the Kumerican wave to trend.

Few hours after the track, Amerado hit the Zylofon signed act back with a diss track he titles "The Throne". In the song, he addressed Obibini as NAM1's puppet. He emphasized that the 'Deceased' rapper is in class 1 and still can't progress after all the support.

The rap beef has caught attention on social media with netizens rating the bars from the rappers who both have double-edge sharp tongues and slaughtering each other with it.

Whilst the beef is still trending on Twitter, Obibini has dropped "Carcass," another diss track to Amerado. Listen to it below and tell us what you think. Who do you think is winning?

