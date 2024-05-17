It will be recalled that in 2023, the speculation about their relationship gained momentum on social media.
I enjoyed the dating rumours with Delay; it helped my career - Amerado
Ghanaian rap sensation, Amerado has revealed that he relished the excitement and buzz surrounding rumors of his alleged romantic relationship with renowned media personality, Delay.
For many months, the two refused to confirm or deny the rumours. But speaking with Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning Show, the Kweku Ananse hitmaker stated that there was no real relationship, but he enjoyed the hype the rumour brought him.
"I enjoyed the hype from people who believed I was dating Delay. The attention and discussions were entertaining and brought much focus to my work."
The 27-year-old appreciated how the speculation kept his name trending and added an intriguing element to his public persona, despite the romantic ties being merely fiction.
"Our interactions were purely professional and friendly, but the public's reaction to our chemistry was something I found amusing and beneficial to my career," he clarified.
Amerado revealed that he was in a relationship during the rumour mill's frenzy, and his partner felt uneasy about the whispers linking him to Delay.
However, he noted that she eventually came to terms with the hazards of life in the entertainment spotlight.
