Amerado sparks dating rumour with Delay; social media goes wild over his cryptic tweets

Amerado and Delay have been hanging out together and don't they don't hide. There have been a few times where Delay posted a video or photo of herself with the rapper which has sparked the speculations some time ago.

However, Amerado has stirred it up with cryptic comments on social media which suggest that indeed he might be having a romantic relationship with the TV though we have our doubts.

"Delay doesn't mean denial- be patient it will happen," he wrote on Facebook as seen in the screenshot below.

Amerado's post on Facebook Pulse Ghana

Taking the cryptic posts to Twitter, the 'Abotr3' rapper posted a photo of Delay and added love emojis as his caption. The tweet has gone viral with over 1500 retweets and hundreds of comments from tweeps who got a lot to say.

In another tweet, he said "age is just a number" and many believe this post is n connection to the age gap between himself and Delay.