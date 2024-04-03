ADVERTISEMENT
American actor Micheal B Jordan says he is yearning to visit and experience Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

American actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has recently expressed his strong desire to visit Ghana, emphasizing his keen interest in immersing himself in the country's vibrant culture and rich heritage.

Michael B. JordanGilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images
The Hollywood star, widely recognized for his iconic roles in movies such as "Black Panther" and "Creed," openly shared his longing for a trip to Ghana during a recent interview.

"I've heard incredible things about Ghana and its deep-rooted history and lively culture. The welcoming atmosphere is something I've always wanted to experience," Jordan expressed.

Michael B Jordan
Michael B Jordan AFP

Renowned for his versatility in portraying various characters on screen, Jordan spoke passionately about his quest to explore destinations with rich cultural offerings and delicious cuisine, singling out Japan and Ghana as his top picks.

Jordan's interest in Ghana reflects a growing trend among celebrities and travellers worldwide who are drawn to the country's captivating blend of history, art, and natural beauty.

As anticipation builds for Jordan's potential visit, Ghanaians eagerly await the opportunity to welcome the acclaimed actor and share their country's rich cultural heritage with him.

Dorcas Agambila

