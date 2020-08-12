The incident, according to an insider, occurred on Monday, August 10, during a rehearsal session for Sarkodie’s forthcoming virtual concert.

The insider told Pulse.com.gh that the “Nominate” singer was invited right after other billed artistes finished their rehearsal but didn’t like the manner in which he was addressed.

A crew member who was sent by Angel Town to invite Stonebwoy for his session was sacked by the singer for addressing him in a disrespectful manner.

However, when Angel Town tried to intervene, Stonebwoy released a Mike Tyson punch on his face, leaving one of his eyes blind.

Angel shared a video on his Snapchat undergoing treatment but hasn’t addressed the issue.

The story was welcomed with mixed reactions on Twitter, with trolls in the mix.

See how Twitter reacted to the incident;