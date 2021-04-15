Angry Medikal insults critics over exposé on his fake $10K Rolex watch (VIDEO)

"AMG Medikal with a fake Rolex Datejust. His watch is far too high for an original Datejust. In addition, the bezel is clearly too wide and the notches are far too pronounced. The crown of the watch is not in no way similar to that of an original one," the Instagram page wrote.

According to Munich Wrist Busters, its reviews on watches are verified by experts before they are posted on social media. However, Medikal insisted his watch was real because he bought it at an expensive price.

Reacting to the trolls on social media with bloggers who reported the story, MDK is saying that "wanna dey talk say we go fit afford $10,000 watch but how?" adding that it sounds funny to him that people are jumping on the bandwagon to troll him.