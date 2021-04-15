RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Angry Medikal insults critics over exposé on his fake $10K Rolex watch (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Medikal has reacted to a buzzing report that a Rolex wrist watch which he claims is worth $10,000 is fake.

An Instagram verified account, Munich Wrist Busters, known for busting people who flaunt fake watches and jewellery online called out the Ghanaian rapper for wearing fake Rolex but claiming it is original.

"AMG Medikal with a fake Rolex Datejust. His watch is far too high for an original Datejust. In addition, the bezel is clearly too wide and the notches are far too pronounced. The crown of the watch is not in no way similar to that of an original one," the Instagram page wrote.

According to Munich Wrist Busters, its reviews on watches are verified by experts before they are posted on social media. However, Medikal insisted his watch was real because he bought it at an expensive price.

Reacting to the trolls on social media with bloggers who reported the story, MDK is saying that "wanna dey talk say we go fit afford $10,000 watch but how?" adding that it sounds funny to him that people are jumping on the bandwagon to troll him.

In the video below, he descended on Ghanian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, as he insulted him for publishing the story without verification.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

