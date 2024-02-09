Angry Obinim calls out media house for publishing fake news about him (VIDEO)

Bishop Obinim recounted an incident where UTV aired news about him based on a video sent by an unidentified source, without reaching out to him for clarification.

In a video shared by OB TV and reposted by entertainment blogger Zionfelix, Bishop Daniel Obinim expressed his frustration with UTV's employees for broadcasting false news about him without giving him the opportunity to explain his side of the story.

He stated, “I am aware that UTV broadcasted false news about me. If it weren't for Dr. Ofori Sarpong, who is my brother and a close family member, I would have taken severe action against UTV. I am aware of his friendship with Kwame Despite as well."

Obinim criticized UTV for not verifying the information with him or Dr. Ofori Sarpong, who could have confirmed their relationship before airing the news.

While Bishop Daniel Obinim did not specify the particular false news published by UTV that damaged his reputation, he has recently been vocal about addressing inaccuracies and attacks on his character by certain individuals and media outlets.