Anloga Junction UK tour; Stonebwoy thrills hundreds of fans at O2 Academy (WATCH)

Stonebwoy along with special guests DJ Cuppy, Wauve, Amaaria BB, Alicai Harley, Ms La Familia and more entertained patrons of the show that saw him performing a set of original songs with his band.

The musical experience, which was hailed by Davido, concertgoers and social media users, drew over hundreds of people who showed up to be entertained by the talented singer with his crew.

Giving an intimate performance that appears to have translated better in a packed auditorium as the multi-talented musician performed his crowd-pleasing hits including “Nominate” (featuring Keri Hilson), “Everlasting”, “Critical” (featuring Zlatan), and other singles such as “Activate” with Davido, “Tomorrow” and more.