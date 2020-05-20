The founder of the King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, who is popularly known as Apraku My Daughter, went viral yesterday after he was captured drunk and looking wretched.

After watching the video, Guru took to Twitter to tell people to halt the mockery because the prophet is facing hard times.

He said he was sad when he saw the video but believes what Apraku is going through ‘is all part of the process’.

“What do we gain from disrespecting people in their difficult times .

It’s all part of the process🤦‍♂️ sad to watch Appraku my daughter’s video circulating n some woman wey Dey bore me sef de talk sh** for back” he tweeted.

He also said no one is exempted from temptation so we should learn from this.

“When you see men fall learn !!! Cox we are all not different from that temptation” he said.

Meanwhile, gospel musician Sonnie Badu who is based on the United States has offered to support Apraku in any way he can.