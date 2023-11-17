‘Apraku my daughter’s’ false doctrines influenced me not to dress well – Diana Asamoah

She admitted that these teachings had, at one point, led her to believe that worldly pursuits, including fashionable attire, make-up, were incompatible with a devout Christian life.

Pulse Ghana

The gospel diva, further indicated that hearing that as a new convert, she was gripped by fear and could not help but believe what she heard from the late preacher as well as other preachers because she was not well acquainted with the Bible and going to heaven was her focus at that moment, hence she would not permit such a lifestyle to block her chance of going to heaven.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I gave my life to Christ, there were a lot of false doctrines. Apraku My Daughter was a famous pastor by then. So, my church invited him, and when he came, he said that a dwarf took him to a forest where it was revealed to him that ladies’ hair cream is made of blood, the powder is from the ashes of human bones, including make-up products and others, and he made us understand that anyone involved in such things wouldn’t make it to heaven,” she recounted.

Pulse Ghana

When asked if Apraku My Daughter was the reason why she did not wear makeup and dressed fashionably; she said, “Yes, because he said they were produced by ‘Maame Water’ (Marine spirits) and so when you do it, you will go into the river and not into heaven.”