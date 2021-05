Within the past 3 days, Archipalago has shared over 9 posts about Twene Jonas with a new 26 minutes advice video, but supports of Jonas have been countering his words claiming that he is jealous of his colleague social media commentator.

Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago Pulse Ghana

Twene Jonas has dethroned you stop attacking him for hype; fans tell Archipalago Pulse Ghana

Responding to these claims in a Facebook live video, Archipalago said "me envy? what does he have that I don't have? He doesn't anything more than me so how am I envying him? I am just putting him on his toes?"