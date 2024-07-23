ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Are you silly? - Prophet Oduro blasts NAPO for comparing Nana Addo to Nkrumah

Selorm Tali

Outspoken religious leader, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has openly criticised the the NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, for comparing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Are you silly? - Prophet Oduro blasts NAPO for comparing Nana Addo to Nkrumah
Are you silly? - Prophet Oduro blasts NAPO for comparing Nana Addo to Nkrumah

In a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro did not hold back his disapproval of NAPO's remarks, questioning the rationale behind such a comparison. The Prophet, known for his forthright and often fiery sermons, expressed his disbelief and frustration over the statement.

Recommended articles

"Are you silly or something? Get back in line. You want to compare Nkrumah to who? Excuse me Sir back off ... speaking nonsensical madness because you are not trained well. Somebody built a motorway you are struggling to even maintain, and you come here talking nonsense, " Prophet Oduro fumed.

Angry prophet Oduro slams government over dumsor: 'What kind of nonsense is this?'
Angry prophet Oduro slams government over dumsor: 'What kind of nonsense is this?' Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made the controversial comparison during his unveiling as the New Patriotic Party's Running Mate for Dr Bawumai. Highlighting President Nana Addo’s achievements, he suggested that that his impact on Ghana could be seen as comparable to that of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

However, Prophet Oduro insists that Nkrumah's achievements, which led Ghana to independence and initiated numerous development projects, including industrialisation and education reforms, are on a vastly different scale altogether.

Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Aba Anamoah

Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Majid Michel at Church

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Agradaa granted GH¢200,000 bail for allegedly airing explicit images on TV