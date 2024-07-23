Are you silly? - Prophet Oduro blasts NAPO for comparing Nana Addo to Nkrumah

In a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro did not hold back his disapproval of NAPO's remarks, questioning the rationale behind such a comparison. The Prophet, known for his forthright and often fiery sermons, expressed his disbelief and frustration over the statement.
Outspoken religious leader, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has openly criticised the the NPP running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, for comparing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
"Are you silly or something? Get back in line. You want to compare Nkrumah to who? Excuse me Sir back off ... speaking nonsensical madness because you are not trained well. Somebody built a motorway you are struggling to even maintain, and you come here talking nonsense, " Prophet Oduro fumed.
During his sermon, the man of God also shared his experience of how Kwame Nkrumah is revered in the world. Revealing that he once met a pilot who is not an African but was reading Nkrumah's book.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made the controversial comparison during his unveiling as the New Patriotic Party's Running Mate for Dr Bawumai. Highlighting President Nana Addo’s achievements, he suggested that that his impact on Ghana could be seen as comparable to that of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
However, Prophet Oduro insists that Nkrumah's achievements, which led Ghana to independence and initiated numerous development projects, including industrialisation and education reforms, are on a vastly different scale altogether.
Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.