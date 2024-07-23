Are you silly? - Prophet Oduro blasts NAPO for comparing Nana Addo to Nkrumah

"Are you silly or something? Get back in line. You want to compare Nkrumah to who? Excuse me Sir back off ... speaking nonsensical madness because you are not trained well. Somebody built a motorway you are struggling to even maintain, and you come here talking nonsense, " Prophet Oduro fumed.

Pulse Ghana

During his sermon, the man of God also shared his experience of how Kwame Nkrumah is revered in the world. Revealing that he once met a pilot who is not an African but was reading Nkrumah's book.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made the controversial comparison during his unveiling as the New Patriotic Party's Running Mate for Dr Bawumai. Highlighting President Nana Addo’s achievements, he suggested that that his impact on Ghana could be seen as comparable to that of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

However, Prophet Oduro insists that Nkrumah's achievements, which led Ghana to independence and initiated numerous development projects, including industrialisation and education reforms, are on a vastly different scale altogether.