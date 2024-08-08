Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold blood

Area Mama had previously spoken out about the threats and mistreatment he faced due to his lifestyle. In 2022, he recounted how he was assaulted in the Gwarinpa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident occurred during one of his ‘hookup’ outings in Abuja, where he was beaten by a group of men after a squabble with a taxi driver who had patronised his services. In a video posted on social media, he showed the bruises and a black eye he sustained from the assault.

The news of his murder has sparked outrage among netizens, who are calling on authorities to leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice. The post below shows that Area Mama was murdered in the clothes she wore in her last TiKTok post.

The sad news has since been attracting comments from social media users. "He didn’t deserve this despite his lifestyle, why take a life you can’t give?" an Instagram user, with another adding that "Sad really.... Some people on here would say " he deserves it !" .... Just cos someone sins different from you doesn't him him less worthy to be alive .... A life is a life ..... RIP to him".