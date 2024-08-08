ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold blood

Selorm Tali

An Abuja-based crossdresser known as Area Mama has reportedly been killed in the early hours of Thursday, 8th August 2024.

Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold
Area Mama: Abuja-based crossdresser reportedly murdered in cold

An Instagram user, broke the news on his page, saying, “Popular crossdresser Abuja Area Mama allegedly murdered in cold blood earlier today. The pictures are so gory, I can’t post it here (Instagram). It’s on my Telegram channel. May his soul rest in peace.”

Recommended articles

The incident occurred during one of his ‘hookup’ outings in Abuja, where he was beaten by a group of men after a squabble with a taxi driver who had patronised his services. In a video posted on social media, he showed the bruises and a black eye he sustained from the assault.

The news of his murder has sparked outrage among netizens, who are calling on authorities to leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice. The post below shows that Area Mama was murdered in the clothes she wore in her last TiKTok post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sad news has since been attracting comments from social media users. "He didn’t deserve this despite his lifestyle, why take a life you can’t give?" an Instagram user, with another adding that "Sad really.... Some people on here would say " he deserves it !" .... Just cos someone sins different from you doesn't him him less worthy to be alive .... A life is a life ..... RIP to him".

This is a developing story, and pulse.com.gh will bring you more details once we gather more as netizens are poised to unravel the mystery around Area Mama's death.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

Nana Aba Anamoah

Tell us what your party did to Mahama too - Nana Aba tells Nana Addo