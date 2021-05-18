RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ariana Grande shocks fans as it emerges she got wedded inside her $6m mansion with 20 guests

Authors:

Selorm Tali

227-year-old pop superstar, Ariana Grande, has shocked fans as it emerged that she is now a married woman.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marry at home
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marry at home Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marry at home Pulse Ghana

The American singer is reported to have tied the knot with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, over the weekend at an intimate ceremony inside her Montecito mansion in California which she bought in June from Ellen DeGeneres at the cost of $6.75 million.

Recommended articles

TMZ reports that "there was no real ceremony," as the couple said their "I dos" in an informal way with not more than 20 guests from their close circle of family and friends present to witness the intimate moment.

Ariana Grande Montecito Mansion
Ariana Grande Montecito Mansion Ariana Grande Montecito Mansion Pulse Ghana

Ariana and Dalton Gomez who is a real estate agent started dating in early 2020 before getting engaged in December same year. The lovers, now husband and wife, have spent a lot of time together during the peak of the pandemic lockdown, sharing love life online.

Before her life with Dalton Gomez, the "Love Me Harder" singer whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in 2018, was dating American comedian cum actor, Pete Davidson but they shockingly called off their engagement in September 2018.

Ariana Grande-Butera who is also an actress has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, and holds 22 Guinness World Records among other awards.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Ariana Grande Pulse Ghana

She is the most followed woman on Instagram with over 235 million followers, she is the most streamed female artist on Spotify with over 52 billion streams and the first solo act to occupy the top three positions simultaneously on the US singles chart.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Afia Schwarzenegger storms police station, films Adu Safowaa and naked woman in cell (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Safowaa