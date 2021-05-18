Ariana Grande shocks fans as it emerges she got wedded inside her $6m mansion with 20 guests

TMZ reports that "there was no real ceremony," as the couple said their "I dos" in an informal way with not more than 20 guests from their close circle of family and friends present to witness the intimate moment.

Ariana and Dalton Gomez who is a real estate agent started dating in early 2020 before getting engaged in December same year. The lovers, now husband and wife, have spent a lot of time together during the peak of the pandemic lockdown, sharing love life online.

Before her life with Dalton Gomez, the "Love Me Harder" singer whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died in 2018, was dating American comedian cum actor, Pete Davidson but they shockingly called off their engagement in September 2018.

Ariana Grande-Butera who is also an actress has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including two Grammy Awards, one Brit Award, and holds 22 Guinness World Records among other awards.

