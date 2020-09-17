The producer of “Fix Us”, who has been at loggerheads with her late father Mr. O. Nelson since childhood, has consistently bashed fathers and always celebrates her mother on Father’s Day.

According to her, having a father as child would have been the best gift in her life but she never had that experience.

She made this statement in a tweet on Thursday, September 17, adding that she is working on a biographical film.

Yvonne Nelson, obviously heartbroken and in pain for missing that ‘daddy opportunity, tweeted: “For some of us, all we needed was for our FATHERS to be in our lives. That would have been the best gift ever! As a kid, always wanted to say DADDY, it never happened..... working on a BIOPIC..... keep today’s date 16/09/2020 night night.”

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson shares a photo of her late dad

In 2017, Yvonne Nelson shared a lengthy tribute to her father when he died. She had in earlier interviews indicated that she did not have a close relationship with him.

She said her father had not been there for her growing up and that there were no special feelings for him. She added that he was like any other person out there.

Yvonne Nelson told Abeiku Santana last year that before her father passed away, she had forgiven him all the wrongs he did.

“I have forgiven him all the wrongs he did and do not hold anything against him and if there was a need to pray for him, why not, I will,” she said.