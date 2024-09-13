ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Asamoah Gyan trends as he nearly slaps Sammy Awuku's brother in leaked video

Dorcas Agambila

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has found himself in the trends after he nearly slapped the the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku’s brother during a meeting.

Asamoah Gyan trends as he nearly slaps Sammy Awuku's brother in leaked video
Asamoah Gyan trends as he nearly slaps Sammy Awuku's brother in leaked video

According to circulating reports, Sammy Awuku and in his brother in the video sat on $3M to Asamoah Gyan believed to have been allocated to him for the Bawumia campaign.

Recommended articles

Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

The confrontation reportedly escalated to the point where Gyan nearly slapped the individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the details surrounding the incident remain speculative, Asamoah Gyan, has denounced his membership in the New Patriotic Party to focus on humanitarian work.

Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee
Bawumia appoints Asamoah Gyan to lead Youth and Sports manifesto committee Pulse Ghana

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Ghana's record goalscorer said he has not been fair to the country's youth by being affiliated with a political party, and will now be taking a step back from active politics to focus on independently contributing to empowering the youth of Ghana through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

In February 2024, just weeks after Gyan was spotted at the NPP Presidential Candidate and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign launch, the 2010 BBC African Footballer of Year was named chairman of Bawumia's Youth and Sports Manifesto sub-committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, he joined the vice president in a campaign walk in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

But, in the statement, the 38-year-old Gyan said his actions have not been fair to the Ghanaian youth, and he will no longer be participating in partizan work going forward.

Since retiring from professional football last year, Gyan has been leading the All Regional Games, which is geared towards reviving grassroots sports in the country.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split

'STFU, Don't disrespect me' - Efia Odo and Sista Afia mercilessly clash again

Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo after she distanced herself from her 'own restaurant'