Asamoah Gyan trends as he nearly slaps Sammy Awuku's brother in leaked video

The confrontation reportedly escalated to the point where Gyan nearly slapped the individual.

Asamoah Gyan ditches NPP to be apolitical

While the details surrounding the incident remain speculative, Asamoah Gyan, has denounced his membership in the New Patriotic Party to focus on humanitarian work.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Ghana's record goalscorer said he has not been fair to the country's youth by being affiliated with a political party, and will now be taking a step back from active politics to focus on independently contributing to empowering the youth of Ghana through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

In February 2024, just weeks after Gyan was spotted at the NPP Presidential Candidate and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign launch, the 2010 BBC African Footballer of Year was named chairman of Bawumia's Youth and Sports Manifesto sub-committee.

Last month, he joined the vice president in a campaign walk in Akropong in the Eastern Region.

But, in the statement, the 38-year-old Gyan said his actions have not been fair to the Ghanaian youth, and he will no longer be participating in partizan work going forward.