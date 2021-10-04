‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Following her claim, she put up another post warning Nana Aba Anamoah to back off from her relationship and find a man for herself.

She said Nana Aba shouldn’t drive the Range Rover again and shouldn’t step a foot in her boyfriend’s office again. Adu Safowah said Nana Aba is 47-year-old and at her age, she should be able to find a man.

“…If you are woman, born out of woman, drive a car to that estate again. If you are a woman, go to my boyfriend’s office again. You can send texts messages or whatsoever, that is not my problem. But know that a woman that loves her man, 24/7 security, I have it. You are grown, at 47 years old go and find your own man. I’m not joking with you…I’m warning you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier today, Adu Safowah claimed the Range Rover Nana Aba Anamoah received on her birthday in 2020 as a birthday present belongs to her boyfriend.

It could be recalled that Nana Aba Anamoah bought pressure for social media users last year when she took to Instagram and Twitter to announce on her birthday that she had been gifted a brand new Range Rover.

Even though the car gift had its controversy, new controversy arising from the camp of controversial Instagram star Adu Safowah could be worse.

According to Adu Safowah, the luxury car Nana Aba posted on social media belongs to her boyfriend and that she has been quiet about it because she didn’t want to involve herself in any social media hype.

She claimed, in an Instagram post on Monday, October 4, that the car isn’t Nana Aba’s property to date and that she has secured the green light from her boyfriend to deal with the broadcaster.

“Dear Social media, the Range Rover slay queens mistress posted last year in name of present is My bfs Range Rover…. I kept quiet cux I felt it social media hype ….. It not her property till date. I will deal with you cux my bf has asked me to,” she wrote.

Adu Safowah said she is giving the GHOne TV employee up to Friday to return the car else she will go for it herself, adding that Nana Aba is sleeping with a friend of her boyfriend.

“By close of Friday, we will take the car…. You are even chopping his friend now. Whoever cursed you caused you pain. At 47, you need your own old Man. Not a young guy at 30 plus… slay queens tv presenter madam…. E go over u.”