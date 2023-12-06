ADVERTISEMENT
Autopsy says Kikibees CEO had excessive alcohol intoxication, severe fall – Lawyer

Dorcas Agambila

The autopsy report of the late CEO of Kikibees, Bennet Agyekum-Adoma has indicated that his death was caused by excessive alcohol intoxication and a severe fall.

Police arrest lady following death of Kikibees owner
The document, according to an AngelFM report, was filed by the lawyer of the defendant in court, in a bid to substantiate the basis on which his client should be granted bail.

It can be recalled that over a month ago, the police prosecution’s findings that were presented in court stated that although the late Bennet Agyekum (Kikibees CEO), was in his lover’s house the night he died, claims that she stabbed or shot him were untrue.

The reports contained that Ben, prior to visiting his girlfriend took in some substances and became hyperactive, a situation which resulted in an altercation upon reaching her residence.

This development triggered severe backlash from the family, and other sympathizers who disputed the sources of these reports, and labelled it as a ‘foul play’.

However, in the latest development, Angel FM’s court correspondent, Ama Brako Ampofo speaking on the proceedings, said, “Initially, the police stated in court that he was hallucinating. Now the autopsy is out and has been filed by the lawyer. It has given a hint about the findings in court. Documents from the autopsy prove that he had excessive alcohol and experienced a severe fall.”

Meanwhile, the main suspect believed to be the late Kikibees CEO’s girlfriend, Mam Yandey Joof, has been granted bail.

The owner of a popular bar and restaurant in East Legon, Kikibees, Bennet Adomah Agyekum was found dead at a house in Madina in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, October 9.

Reports suggest that this occurred shortly after Bennet left his restaurant earlier that night.

The police stated that the businessman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Dorcas Agambila

