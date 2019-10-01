In the interview, Afia Pokua asked the poet why he would even go into poetry in the first place, instead of pursuing a different career course. The question angered many in the poetry community, who tagged it as disrespectful and demeaning to the art of poetry.

International poet Rhyme Sonny however has come out to say that he sees nothing wrong with the question, but however takes issue with the fact that Nana Asaase chose to poeticize his answer instead of speaking in plain language.

“…I do not fault the interviewer in this regards, I can only presume and probably dislike how she flew her questions, it may be her style and concept for the show but nonetheless, this was an opportunity for the poet to answer in truth and in plain language but rather he choose to poeticize the answer and gave a preamble before answering the question”

He also addressed the issue of poetry not being recognized as a legitimate career path, and had this to say:

“The success and failure of others should be meaningful to us as we are one in the same boat. Let us not trivialize people’s career choices with prejudice….William Shakespeare and Homer are considered to be one of the most influential persons to have lived in the world, David was a prophet of God and a poet, The 2 most influential books in the world (Bible and Quran) are all written in prose and poems”

Believed by some to be Africa’s greatest spoken word artiste of all time, Rhyme Sonny has had numerous performances to his credit across Africa and was adjudged World spoken word act in India in the year 2017.